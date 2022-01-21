How New York City Airports Are Evolving to Handle Increasingly Complex Air Traffic

Cheddar News takes a look at how the three major airports that serve New York City – LaGuardia, JFK, and Newark – are constantly evolving to handle increasingly complex air traffic.

New York’s three closest airports move 140 million people in and out of the most visited place in the United States. But these three travel hubs were not designed to handle this growing number of visitors. Here’s how New York’s airports are evolving to handle one of the most complex airspaces on Earth.

In 2015, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey invested $4 billion in LaGuardia Airport to improve services for a growing travel population. Cheddar takes a look at how they put that money to use with new baggage services, additional runways, and new facilities being built.

Every single passenger terminal with the exception of the landmark marine air terminal is being torn down to the ground with new facilities being built in its place…one of the latest innovations was constructed over the old terminal and opened in mid-2021. … We’re able to add two miles of taxiway system to the airport, which is two miles of operating flexibility for aircraft to move around, avoid congestion, and move independently of each other so that one aircraft going to a gate doesn’t have to wait for another aircraft maneuvering on a gate.

Further investment is going to the other airports in the area.

The Port Authority is overseeing an investment of 20 billion dollars in all three of the New York area airports over the next four years. These future forward projects aim to prepare the city for a new era of flight.