Musician Plays His Guitar With a Hairdryer to Replicate the Distinctive Sound of a Synthesizer

Italian musician David Lap has been doing an inventive video series where he uses his guitar to create the sounds of other instruments, including using an air compressor to replicate the sound of wind instruments.

This time, among other experiments, he used a hairdryer to recreate the sound of a synthesizer.

I tried to get closer to the sound of some musical instruments with my acoustic and electric guitars for the third time. I discovered that using a hairdryer you can create a sound similar to that of a synth/pad.

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips