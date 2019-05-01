Laughing Squid

Musician Makes His Guitars Sound Like Different Instruments With a Variety of Creative Techniques

Musician Davidlap, who continuously makes very amusing use of his amazing string skills, made his various guitars sound like different instruments with a variety of creative and mostly analogue techniques.

I tried to get closer to the sound of some musical instruments with my acoustic and electric guitars, without using pedals or special effects. All the instruments were reproduced using the clean sound (except for the bagpipes for which I used the distortion). I only used some objects to change the sound of the guitar.





