An Incredible Motörhead Cover of David Bowie’s ‘Heroes’ Featuring Lemmy’s Sorely Missed Voice

For their upcoming album of previously unreleased cover songs aptly entitled “Under Cöver“, the surviving members of Motörhead released their truly incredibly version of the iconic David Bowie song “Heroes“, featuring the sorely missed vocals of the late, great Lemmy Kilmister.

Loud and proud as always, Motörhead’s new album Under Cöver is the ultimate raucous rock’n’roll rager, with the boys reminding everyone that they even did other people’s songs better than they did! From the Rolling Stones to Twister Sister, Under Cöver brings together the “Motörheading” of firm rock favourites, and also features their epic take on David Bowie’s “Heroes” which has never been heard before.

Under Cöver is available for pre-order with a September 2017 release date.

