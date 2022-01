The Most Popular Memes of 2021

Our friends at Know Your Meme have put together a colorfully animated visual timeline that charts the most popular memes of 2021 using data from visits to their own site. As Cary Huang did for 2004-2019 and Know Your Meme did for 2011-2020, the timeline uses bar charts that race up and down in order to indicate how popular the meme was during a fixed period of time.

We’ve pulled the data and crunched the numbers. Here’s what the most popular memes of 2021 were based on pageviews to our website.