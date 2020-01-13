Visual Timeline of the Most Popular Memes (2011-2020)

Our friends at Know Your Meme have put together a colorfully animated visual timeline that charts the most popular memes between the years of 2011 and 2020 with information from their own database. The visualization also included the very appropriate soundtrack of “Know Your Meme” by Hot Dad.

Using data collected from the Know Your Meme database, we created this data visualization showcasing the most popular memes submitted to the site since 2011.

We used view data from Know Your Meme to animate our most popular entries of the decade. Check it out! https://t.co/WJ65myOUze — Know Your Meme (@knowyourmeme) January 11, 2020

Previously Cary Huang of Abacaba compiled the most popular memes from 2004-2019.

Poor 2010 gets no love.