Charting the Most Popular Internet Memes 2004-2019

Cary Huang of Abacaba compiled 15 years worth of internet memes into a really fun, slightly dizzying visualization that charts the most popular memes from 2004-2019. Huang referred to both Know Your Meme and Google Trends to gather historically accurate data around viewcounts and trends.
Don Caldwell of Know Your Meme was very impressed with Huang’s visualization.
