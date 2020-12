Kelvin the Menga Man, who was previously bested by his friend lamlei in an attempt to break the record for the most Jenga pieces stacked onto one block, blew away all previous records when he stacked an absolutely amazing 1,002 pieces onto a single vertical block.

I put 1,002 pieces of Jenga on 1 vertical piece. No glue. Pure skill.

The 40 minute build was compressed into a two and a half minute timelapse. Here’s the build in real-time.

