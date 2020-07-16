Man Breaks Own Guinness World Record for Most Jenga Blocks Stacked on One Vertical Jenga Piece

Tai Star Valianti used his time at his Pima, Arizona home to build an incredible 485 piece Jenga sculpture perched upon a single vertical piece. This incredible feat also happened to break his own Guinness World Record for most Jenga blocks stacked on one vertical Jenga piece. Luckily, the sculpture was allowed to stand long enough for the record, as Valianti’s young son gleefully came into the room and knocked it all down.

via Neatorama