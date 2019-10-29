Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

One Legged Motivational Speaker Josh Sundquist Dresses Up as the Pixar Lamp for Halloween 2019

by on

Josh Sunquist One Legged Pixar Lamp

Athlete, author and motivational speaker Josh Sundquist, who lost one of his legs to cancer when he was young, creates fabulous Halloween costumes that specifically address his missing limb.

In the past, Sundquist has dressed up as an IHOP Restaurant sign, a foosball player, a one-legged lampshade, a half-eaten gingerbread man and a really clever flamingo, a tail-bouncing Tigger and the Genie from Aladdin .

For 2019, Sunquist quite cleverly dressed as the bouncing lamp that replaces the “I” in Pixar from the company’s film intros.

Pixar Lamp One Legged Costume Josh Sundquist

One Legged Pixar Costume

Here’s the original Pixar animated intro.





Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP | Advertise | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved