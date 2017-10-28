Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

One Legged Athlete Josh Sundquist Turns Himself Into a Tail-Bouncing Tigger for Halloween 2017

by at on

Tigger Costume

Josh Sundquist, a Paralympian, motivational speaker and author who lost one of his legs to cancer when he was young, is known for his fabulous Halloween costumes that specifically address his missing limb. In the past, Sundquist has dressed up as an IHOP Restaurant sign, a foosball player, a one-legged lampshade, a half-eaten gingerbread man and a really clever flamingo, just to name a few. For 2017, Sunquist brilliantly dressed up as Tigger from the beloved classic children’s series Winnie the Pooh and bounced around on his “tail” in a room full of trampolines at Big Air Buena Park. Sundquist’s wife Ashley dressed up as the eponymous bear and best friend.


Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we may receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy