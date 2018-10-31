One Legged Paralympian Josh Sundquist Dresses as ‘Genie of the Lamp’ From ‘Aladdin’ for Halloween 2018

Josh Sundquist, a Paralympian, motivational speaker, comedian and author who lost one of his legs to cancer when he was young, partnered with legendary Disney illustrator (and fellow amputee) Broose Johnson and costume designer Jenny Newman to create Sunquist’s brilliant costume for Halloween 2018. Sunquist has put together some really wonderful one-legged costumes in the past, yet seems to outdo himself with each passing year.

For this year, Sundquist dressed as the long-tailed “Genie of the Lamp” from the classic Disney film Aladdin. This costume resulted from incredible teamwork – “invisible” crutches by Thomas Fetterman, photography by Adam George and video by iJustine. Make a Wish Foundation granted Sundquist’s wish to meet Johnson and Sunquist’s wife Ashley dressed up as a female version of the titular character.

Happy Halloween! Here’s my new costume! I ain’t never had friends like these to help on this project. – You ain’t never had a friend, never had a friend. You ain’t never had a friend, never had a friend. You ain’t never. Had a. Friend. Like. Meeee!