Man Sees Faces in Everything While Getting Ready for Work in the Short Film ‘Pareidolia’

Filmmaker Carlos Andrés Reyes created “Pareidolia”, a wonderful short film in which a man wakes up and sees faces in everything while getting ready for work. With each incident of pareidolia, the man tries to put a smile on his face, but it doesn’t really stick. That is, until he sees one thing that really gives him joy.

This one minute film uses pareidolia as a tool to convey the importance of human connection and the role that memories can play in uplifting our mood and perception of the world around us.