Man Sees Faces in Everything While Getting Ready for Work in the Short Film ‘Pareidolia’

Filmmaker Carlos Andrés Reyes created “Pareidolia”, a wonderful short film in which a man wakes up and sees faces in everything while getting ready for work. With each incident of pareidolia, the man tries to put a smile on his face, but it doesn’t really stick. That is, until he sees one thing that really gives him joy.

This one minute film uses pareidolia as a tool to convey the importance of human connection and the role that memories can play in uplifting our mood and perception of the world around us.

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

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