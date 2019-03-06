A Retrospective Look at Electric Lady Studios Nearly Half a Century After Jimi Hendrix’s Tragic Death

In February 2019, CBS took a retrospective look at Electric Lady Studios, the legendary New York City recording studio built specifically for rock royalty Jimi Hendrix. Acoustician John Storyk of Walters Storyk Design Group spoke a little about the ceiling design of the studio. Unfortunately, Jimi only got to play in his envisioned, custom designed studio a couple of times before he died in London on September 18, 1970.

Since that time, Electric Lady has provided a musical home to artists such as Stevie Wonder, David Bowie, Led Zeppelin, Roger Waters, Keith Richards and more recently The Black Keys, Questlove and many others.

There was also a cat named Jimi who lived on premises and who some believed to be the reincarnation of the first Jimi.