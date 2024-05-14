Wingsuit Pilots Make Historic Flight Through London’s Famous Tower Bridge

Red Bull skydivers Marco Fürst and Marco Waltenspiel put on wingsuits and flew directly through the famous Tower Bridge in London, being the first to ever do so in history. The pair reached an incredible speed of 264 km/hour (152 mph) to accomplish this amazing feat and then made a safe landing.

The two wingsuiters reached a top speed of 246 km/h in their dive over the river Thames before performing a complex aerial maneuver known as a flare to fly upwards after the close proximity of Tower Bridge to safely open their parachutes