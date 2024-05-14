Non-Verbal Autistic Woman Embraces Technology to Advocate for Disability Rights

CBS Mornings sat down with Jordyn Zimmerman, a non-verbal Autistic woman who has embraced technology to become an educator and a passionate advocate for disability rights. Zimmerman, who communicated solely through an iPad, spoke about her history, her diagnosis, and her belief that augmentative communication should be available to all.

At 29 years old, Jordyn Zimmerman is autistic and nonspeaking but she’s making her voice heard on some of the most prestigious stages. Jamie Wax sat down with Zimmerman in her first broadcast television interview to discuss the struggles she faced growing up, the way that a communication app on an iPad changed her life and her ability to connect with others.

