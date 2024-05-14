Astounding ESA Footage of the Sun’s Outer Corona

The European Space Agency (ESA) captured absolutely astounding footage of the sun’s outer corona. This remarkable feat was accomplished with their Solar Orbiter, which takes images of the sun at a closer distance than ever before.
This otherworldly, ever-changing landscape is what the Sun looks like up close. ESA’s Solar Orbiter filmed the transition from the Sun’s lower atmosphere to the much hotter outer corona. The hair-like structures are made of charged gas (plasma), following magnetic field lines emerging from the Sun’s interior.