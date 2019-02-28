Jimi Hendrix Talks to Dick Cavett in 1969 About His Electric Church and How He Prefers Music to Politics

In a really wonderful clip from a 1969 appearance on the Dick Cavett Show, a brilliantly attired, shy Jimi Hendrix opened up about his idea for an electric church because that was the way that music was going. He also discussed his belief that the electrifying sound of music would play a bigger role in achieving world peace than politics ever would.

Pretty soon, I believe that they’re going to have to rely on music to get some kind of peace of mind or satisfaction – direction actually, more so than politics. …politics is the art of words.