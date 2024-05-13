A Short Film Directed by Wes Anderson Celebrating 100 Years of the Mont Blanc Meisterstück Pen

Wes Anderson directed and starred in a highly stylized short film that celebrates 100 years of the iconic Mont Blanc Meisterstück pen. Also appearing in the film were Jason Schwartzman and Rupert Friend. This talented trio portrayed the origins of Mont Blanc both outdoors and indoors, using the distinctive scenery for which Anderson is known.

To mark a century since our Meisterstück was first introduced in 1924, Montblanc has partnered with American director and screenwriter Wes Anderson to create a campaign that journeys into the Maison’s extraordinary world as seen through the filmmaker’s eyes.

This Film Is Part of a Larger Campaign by Anderson