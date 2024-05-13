Exposing the Use of Hidden Spotters in Gymnastics

Gymnast Ian Gunther shared a video that amusingly exposes what really goes on in the world of gymnastics. He specifically claims that no one can actually perform these intricate moves and instead relies on hidden spotters who are edited out of the footage and hidden at live events.

Did you know that gymnastics is actually fake? For example as you already know this move right here isn’t actually possible that’s why each gymnast has a team of spotters that are edited out in post but what you may not know is these spotters are actually present on every event. 

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

Recent Posts