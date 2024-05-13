Exposing the Use of Hidden Spotters in Gymnastics

Gymnast Ian Gunther shared a video that amusingly exposes what really goes on in the world of gymnastics. He specifically claims that no one can actually perform these intricate moves and instead relies on hidden spotters who are edited out of the footage and hidden at live events.

Did you know that gymnastics is actually fake? For example as you already know this move right here isn’t actually possible that’s why each gymnast has a team of spotters that are edited out in post but what you may not know is these spotters are actually present on every event.