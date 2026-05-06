Partially Blind Donkey Bullied by Others Cleverly Opens Gate to Visit His Best Goat Friend

A partially blind donkey named Waylon cleverly learned to open the bar gate where his best friend, a goat named Willie Nelson, lives.

Someone call security… or don’t …Waylon (self-appointed Director of Farm Shenanigans) has decided that stall doors are merely suggestions and his goat friends deserve immediate yard time.

The Naughty Donkey Farm Sanctuary in Stanly County, North Carolina, adopted Waylon after they learned he was being picked on by other donkeys because he was so much smaller than they were.

Waylon was one of a group of donkeys in a local pen. And in those situations, they’re often sent away to be processed for meat. . He was being badly picked on by the other donkeys. He was much smaller, and he was being bullied out of food and water. And so we offered to give Waylon a home.

When they brought him home, however, Waylon was incredibly shy and hid from them. He instead found friendship with goats, especially Willie Nelson, who helped guide him around the farm. This motivated Waylon to learn how to open gates despite his limited vision.

Waylon has a very unique skill in that he learned how to open the stall doors with his mouth because he wanted to hang out with his friend. He is mostly blind. We do think he sees some shadows. He’s mapped the pasture very well, and he’s been with Willie Nelson since he arrived, and I think he helped him with spatial awareness.