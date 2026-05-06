How the Universal Game of ‘Peek-a-Boo’ Helps Babies Develop Strong Communication Skills

An informative TED-Ed lesson by Homework Studio explains the universal appeal of peek-a-boo, noting how this simple, amusing game helps babies to develop strong communication skills in the future.

The game features several hallmarks of what researchers call social play: eye contact, turn-taking, and joint attention. These skills are the foundation of human conversation, and since it’s a conversation, what the adult does matters. … Some play researchers call this back-and-forth “serve and return” interaction,