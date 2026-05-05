Compassionate Diver Removes Life-Threatening Barnacles From a Starving Sea Turtle’s Mouth

Conservationist Jim Abernethy of Scuba Adventures in Miami shared amazing footage of a sea turtle in Puerto Ángel, Mexico, who approached his diving ship for help. He and a diver aboard recognized the problem and began removing life-threatening barnacles from the poor creature’s mouth. The turtle opened wide, letting the men take charge.

It swam straight up to our boat like it knew we were there to help. Its mouth was full of barnacles.

The barnacles were so numerous that they were affecting the sea turtle’s breathing and ability to eat. Once they were cleared, the turtle took a deep breath and swam away.

God knows how long it hadn’t eaten. The capitán moved quick —I held it in my arms while he cleaned it up. It stayed calm the whole time.Lifted its head… took a breath…and disappeared back into the sea.