The Operatic Wailing of a French Bulldog Remixed Into a Danceable Cover of ‘I Will Always Love You’

Walter Geoffrey the French bulldog who made quite a name for himself when he indignantly yelled at his human in a strangely amazing operatic tenor voice. Since that time, Walter’s voice has been set to a concerto in A♭Minor and now into really high energy cover of the Dolly Parton/Whitney Houston song “I Will Always Love You” by Timbu Fun. The dancing dogs on the side of the video were also a very nice touch.

Walter, this French Bulldog will lead you to an incredible experience with this remix honoring the singer Whitney Houston and Dolly Parton with “I will Walter Love You” or rather “I Will Always Love You”. Oh, that’s a good singer!

It seems like Walter invokes his beautiful voice whenever he wants attention, wherever he may be. It seems to be especially fun at home where there’s an an echoey hallway.

via reddit