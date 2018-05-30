An Indignant Dog Left Waiting In the Car Yells at the Top of His Lungs In Beautiful Operatic Voice

When a rather vocal and indignant Boston Terrier in Austin, Texas named Walter was left waiting in the car while his human engaged in conversation, yelled out the window at at the top of his lungs because he was feeling left out. Hilariously, Walter sounded less angry and more like an opera singer due to the beautiful tones in his voice, yet his human knew what he wanted.

Walter loves to talk back. If he’s not pleased with a situation, he’ll let you hear it. For this specific situation I was talking to a friend outside my car and he wanted to be apart of the conversation or else he wasn’t going to let me talk. Apparently, nothing I was going to say would stop him from throwing a fit