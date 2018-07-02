Laughing Squid

The Operatic Complaints of an Indignant Dog Remixed as a Wonderful Concerto in A♭ Minor

In May 2018 we wrote about an indignant French bulldog named Walter in Austin, Texas who complained loudly to his human in a beautiful operatic voice from the front seat of her car when he wasn’t getting the attention he felt he deserved. A very musically innovative person named lyoug used instrumental effects with GuitarPro to cleverly remix the footage into a wonderful original arrangement entitled “Dog Concerto Arrangement in A♭Minor

Featuring Guitar Pro’s awesome MIDI clarinet and harpsichord sounds.

Here’s the original version of Walter the singing dog.


