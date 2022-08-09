Flatbush Cats Is Raising Funds to Build Affordable Spay Neuter Clinic to Address Cat Overpopulation in NYC

The wonderfully compassionate people at Flatbush Cats are raising funds to build an affordable spay-neuter clinic to address cat overpopulation in New York City.

Rescuers and trap neuter return volunteers are desperately trying their best to give cats a better life. But despite these efforts, there are still tens of thousands of cats fighting to survive outdoors in New York City. …The real problem is, we don’t have affordable access to vet care.

Founder Will Zweigart wants to reduce the number of feral cats living out on the street in New York City and to give those who have found a home an opportunity for good, affordable care.

Here’s the good news: with your help, we can absolutely solve this problem. But it’s time for a more direct approach. So Flatbush Cats is building a high-volume, affordable spay and neuter clinic, With this new facility we will be able to provide several thousand spay neuter surgeries each year, helping us keep families together, which means fewer cats on the street and in the shelter.

Zweigart and Flatbush Cats have been doing amazing work rescuing cats; treating them, cleaning them, socializing them, and finding them new loving homes. They also help to educate the public about recognizing cats that need help.