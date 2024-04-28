Actors Tap Dance on Top of a Giant Typewriter in the 1937 Movie ‘Ready, Willing and Able’

In an amusing clip from the 1937 movie Ready Willing And Able, stars Ruby Keeler (as a secretary) and Lee Dixon (boss), were writing a letter to his “prospective sweetie” when it evolved into a musical number that included the pair dancing on the keys of a giant typewriter while the other female dancers in the used their legs as strikers to the page.

The best part of this rather lengthy number ….when Ruby Keeler and Lee Dixon dance on the keys of a giant typewriter and type out a message with the help of the chorus. Very clever routine.

Tap Dancing on Typewriter

via Everlasting Blort

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

Recent Posts