Actors Tap Dance on Top of a Giant Typewriter in the 1937 Movie ‘Ready, Willing and Able’

In an amusing clip from the 1937 movie Ready Willing And Able, stars Ruby Keeler (as a secretary) and Lee Dixon (boss), were writing a letter to his “prospective sweetie” when it evolved into a musical number that included the pair dancing on the keys of a giant typewriter while the other female dancers in the used their legs as strikers to the page.

The best part of this rather lengthy number ….when Ruby Keeler and Lee Dixon dance on the keys of a giant typewriter and type out a message with the help of the chorus. Very clever routine.

via Everlasting Blort