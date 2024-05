Athlete Strikes a Planche Pose While Balancing on Two Fingers of Each Hand

French athlete Iliesse Belasri remarkably struck an amazing planche pose while balancing on four fingers (two fingers on each hand). For most athletes, performing this pose takes a great deal of strength to balance on all ten fingers, yet somehow Belasri is able to cut that number by more than half.

Two fingers planche is possible

leevan_ns, another French athlete, is able to strike a planche using only his thumbs.