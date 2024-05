Adorable Baskets of Orphaned Baby Kangaroos in Their Pillowcase Pouches Relaxing in the Sun

The Kangaroo Sanctuary in Alice Springs, Australia shared adorable photos of baby kangaroos in their pillowcase pouches sitting inside colorfully lined baskets, enjoying a sunny morning. These sweet little joeys are all orphaned, but the kind folks at the sanctuary ensure that they have everything they need.

Baskets of our orphan joeys in their pillow case pouches enjoying the morning sun.

The Baskets Come in Handy for Bumans and Joeys Alike