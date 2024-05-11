Fred Armisen Demonstrates Distinctive Guitar Strumming Styles From Around the World

The great Fred Armisen, who possesses incredible musical and comedic talents, quite amusingly demonstrated the distinctive guitar strumming styles from around the world while performing onstage the 2022 NAMM Show TEC Awards.

Armisen also did a little bit of this same act while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Armisen previously played punk guitar styles through the decades and age-related drumming styles while appearing on Jimmy Fallon’s show.