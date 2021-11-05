Fred Armisen Hilariously Plays Guitar in the Style of Each Decade of Punk Rock Music From 1970 to 2000

While appearing on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, the incredibly talented Fred Armisen, who’s known for his ability to imitate any accent in the world among other creative ventures, quite adeptly picked up a guitar and played in the style of each decade of punk rock music from 1970 through 2000.

As he was playing, he made up lyrics in the style of the band he was interpreting, which led host Jimmy Fallon into bouts of hysterical laughter. Armisen was also very good about explaining the styles of each decade and where the influence came from.

Fred Armisen shows off his musical impersonations of alternative music from bands like The Velvet Underground and Sleater-Kinney.

Armisen also showed off his incredibly accurate impression of actor Henry Winkler. Winkler’s voice was the inspiration behind Armisen’s role as Nick Kroll’s dad in the animated series Big Mouth.

