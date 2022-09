Fred Armisen Plays Age-Related Drumming Styles

While appearing on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, the incredibly talented Fred Armisen, who’s known for his ability to imitate any accent in the world, among other talents, demonstrated different drumming styles according to age.

On the same episode, Armisen also showed off some of his magic skills and a variety of Spanish accents.