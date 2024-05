Vocalist Geoff Castellucci performed a low bass cover of the classic Jim Croce song “You Don’t Mess Around with Jim” in beautiful five-part harmony with different versions of himself. This song, according to Castellucci, was oft-requested.

I’ve been getting requests for this Jim Croce song for longer than I can remember, so I hope the wait was worth it. No Geoff’s were harmed in the making of this video.