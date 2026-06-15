Five-Year-Old Boy Reunites With the Abandoned Puppies He Helped His Mother Rescue

Alayna of Three Little Pitties Rescue proudly spoke about her five-year-old son, Cash, who helped her rescue two abandoned puppies from a roadside in Houston.

Alayna shared how rescuing these friendly puppies sparked something in her son — and now he’s ready to rescue more!

Alayna said she got a tip that there might be dogs there, so she decided to stop by. When she found the puppies, Cash was with her and more than willing to help her get the dogs into the car.

I really wanted to save the puppies. I just picked them up and mommy said we can put him in the car.

One of the volunteers at Three Pitties Rescue offered to foster the pups for a couple of months to prepare them for adoption. A couple of months later, Alayna presented the puppies to Cash.

I have a surprise for you. I am going to show you the puppies that you saved. Would you want to see them again?