Folk Singer Jesse Welles Performs Surprise Acoustic Show in New York City’s Washington Square Park
Prolific folk singer Jesse Welles played a surprise acoustic set in Washington Square Park in New York City while he was in town. Every song in the set was an original composition, except for a gorgeous cover of the classic John Prine song “Angel From Montgomery” that he performed with country singer Margo Price.
Welles plays a surprise show in Washington Square Plaza in New York City on Tuesday June 2nd 2026. Margo Price joins him late in the set and they sing Angel From Montgomery, a John Prine song.
This impromptu show was recorded by filmmaker Santo Donia, who has been capturing amazing shots of Welles throughout his 2026 tour.