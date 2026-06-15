Folk Singer Jesse Welles Performs Surprise Acoustic Show in New York City’s Washington Square Park

Prolific folk singer Jesse Welles played a surprise acoustic set in Washington Square Park in New York City while he was in town. Every song in the set was an original composition, except for a gorgeous cover of the classic John Prine song “Angel From Montgomery” that he performed with country singer Margo Price.

Welles plays a surprise show in Washington Square Plaza in New York City on Tuesday June 2nd 2026. Margo Price joins him late in the set and they sing Angel From Montgomery, a John Prine song.

This impromptu show was recorded by filmmaker Santo Donia, who has been capturing amazing shots of Welles throughout his 2026 tour.

Welles on ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ in 2025