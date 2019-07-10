Heartwarming Film About a Sick Street Cat Who Was Rescued and Given a Second Chance at a Good Life

One of the humans from the amazing Flatbush Cats (previously), a non-profit feral rescue program in Brooklyn shared the heartwarming story of a really sweet black and white long-haired cat who was given the name Teddy because he reminded them of a cast-off plush bear who just needed a little love.

Teddy was rescued off the streets of Brooklyn with a number of concerning health issues, which were attended to immediately. Despite any pain he may have been feeling, Teddy was even-tempered and a cuddly little guy.

We found Teddy on the streets of Brooklyn, in really bad shape and needing immediate medical attention. Follow along as he gets a second chance at VIP life and finds his own loving family!

Teddy received most of his care with a family who fostered him for more than six months. But when the time came, Teddy was adopted into another loving family who treats him and his older feline brother Will like the princes they are. Teddy deserves nothing less.