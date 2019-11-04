Laughing Squid

Filthy NYC Street Cat Gets a New Lease on Life

While out shopping for cat litter, one of the amazing humans of Flatbush Cats, a non-profit feral rescue program in central Brooklyn, instead came home with an incredibly lethargic but very genial stray cat whom they named Winston. Winston had a rough time of it, he was filthy, coated with fleas, had several scratches on his little face and a bunch of parasites. As soon as he was rid of these issues, Winston got a new lease on life when he found a loving home with his forever humans in New York City.

We found Winston on the street looking for help. Just a few months later he was enjoying indoor VIP life with his own new family!




