Electric Mercedes-Benz G-Wagons Perform 360° ‘G-Turns’ In Graceful Unison at CES 2024

During CES 2024, a quartet of all-electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class wagons performed an automotive ballet on the streets of Las Vegas, making 360° “G-Turns”, each on their own respective axis, in graceful unison with each other.

The iconic G-Class is going all-electric – and it’s ready to set new benchmarks for off-road performance. But see the game-changing “G-TURN” for yourself. It’s a 720-degree turn for an unrivalled driving experience – live in Las Vegas.

Here’s a wider-shot video of the same performance.