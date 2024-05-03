Dog With an Insta360 Camera in His Mouth Looks Like He’s Running Around the World

A beautiful Swiss shepherd named Odin looks like he has the world at his feet when he has his human’s Insta360 camera in his mouth. Once the camera gets going, Odin looks like he’s high up in the sky, running the entire circumference of the Earth.

@odinswissshepherd

Sunglasses ? Happy dog ??? Positive vibes ? @insta360_official #insta360 #insta360x3 #insta360dogmode #tiktokdogs #dogvideos #dogsoftiktok #whiteswissshepherd #dog #happydog #cutedog

? All Around the World(La La La) – R3hab / A Touch of Class
@odinswissshepherd

Odin Pedro ??? @insta360_official #insta360 #insta360x3 #insta360dogmode #happydog #dogsoftiktok #dogvideos #dog #pedro

? Pedro – Jaxomy & Agatino Romero & Raffaella Carrà

@odinswissshepherd

Captain Odin Pawrrow ? invites you to embark on a journey around the world. Will you join our crew and become sea wolves? ?? #insta360 @insta360_official #insta360x3 #insta360dogmode #tiktokdogs #dogvideos #dogsoftiktok #dog #happydog #cutedog #pirate #piratesofthecaribbean

? Drunken Sailor – The Irish Rovers
@odinswissshepherd

Early morning walk in Dijon, in the French style. ???? @insta360_official #insta360 #insta360x3 #insta360dogmode #happydog #dog #dogsoftiktok #dogvideos #whiteswissshepherd

? Comme ci, comme ça – Zaz
Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

Recent Posts