A beautiful Swiss shepherd named Odin looks like he has the world at his feet when he has his human’s Insta360 camera in his mouth. Once the camera gets going, Odin looks like he’s high up in the sky, running the entire circumference of the Earth.
Dog With an Insta360 Camera in His Mouth Looks Like He’s Running Around the World
Lori Dorn
Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.