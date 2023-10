Generous Rat Shares Stolen Donut With a Friend on New York City Subway Tracks

A generous New York City rat bounded down the tracks of a subway with a stolen donut in tow, only to stop midway and share it with another rat. Carly Hittner, the sharp eyed person who captured this oddly tender moment, humorously stated that this rat was far more generous than other rats she knew.

While rats stealing food, such as pizza or Egg McMuffins, is not anything unusual around NYC. But we rarely ever get to see it being shared.