While visiting New York City, Toronto PR executive Laurie J. Weir captured hilarious footage of a determined rat dragging a stolen, uneaten McDonald’s Egg McMuffin down the subway stairs and shared it with Subway Creatures (previously). Unlike the famous Pizza Rat, this little guy appeared to have no problem carrying his ill-gotten booty home.