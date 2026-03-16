Chihuahua Without Front Legs Gets a New Custom Cart After Outgrowing the One His Human Built

An adorable little Chihuahua named Roo, who is missing his front legs, was given a new custom cart after he outgrew the one his human lovingly built for him when he was a puppy.

We loved watching Roo’s dad build a custom cart for his special boy so he could zoom around — and when Roo outgrew it, he knew exactly who to call

The new cart was built by the very talented Derrick Campana, a Certified Pet Prostheticist at Bionic Pets, who has helped many animals become mobile again.

Other Animal Prosthetics Created by Derrick Campana

A Pair of Chihuahuas Without Front Legs Receive Prosthetic Carts to Let Them Walk on ‘All Fours’
Pet Duck Born With Deformed Leg Gets an Amazing Safety Orange 3D Printed Replacement Prosthetic Leg
Disabled Pig Completely Captures Her Rescuer’s Heart
Rescue Dog With Deformed Front Legs Is Now Able to Run With the Help of 3D Printed Prosthetic Paws
Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.