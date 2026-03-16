Chihuahua Without Front Legs Gets a New Custom Cart After Outgrowing the One His Human Built

An adorable little Chihuahua named Roo, who is missing his front legs, was given a new custom cart after he outgrew the one his human lovingly built for him when he was a puppy.

We loved watching Roo’s dad build a custom cart for his special boy so he could zoom around — and when Roo outgrew it, he knew exactly who to call

The new cart was built by the very talented Derrick Campana, a Certified Pet Prostheticist at Bionic Pets, who has helped many animals become mobile again.

Other Animal Prosthetics Created by Derrick Campana