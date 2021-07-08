A Pair of Chihuahuas Without Front Legs Receive Prosthetic Carts to Let Them Walk on ‘All Fours’

In an inspiring clip from the NatGeo Wild series The Wizard of Paws (previously), a pair of chihuahuas named Thor and Turbo-Roo who were missing their front legs, received prosthetic carts from Derrick Campana, a Certified Pet Prostheticist at Bionic Pets .
At first, both dogs were a little uncertain about their new wheels but after a bit, they began to move forward until they were more comfortable walking on “all fours”.
Getting an animal to get used to any device can take a lot of time, but some animals just won’t accept them and won’t use them at all.
The pair plus a third dog named Ruby have acted as therapy dogs for their human AJ, a veteran with PTSD.
These dogs have been a sense of therapy for me. This is our chance to actually give back to them. Being able to be a family as a whole again, it’s going to help me as well as them. Seeing how much they’ve overcome being born without legs. To learning how to be mobile, to learning how to walk with wheels. They’ve all come over immense obstacles to be where they are. They continue to show me that literally, anything is possible.