A Pair of Chihuahuas Without Front Legs Receive Prosthetic Carts to Let Them Walk on ‘All Fours’

In an inspiring clip from the NatGeo Wild series The Wizard of Paws (previously), a pair of chihuahuas named Thor and Turbo-Roo who were missing their front legs, received prosthetic carts from Derrick Campana, a Certified Pet Prostheticist at Bionic Pets .

At first, both dogs were a little uncertain about their new wheels but after a bit, they began to move forward until they were more comfortable walking on “all fours”.

Getting an animal to get used to any device can take a lot of time, but some animals just won’t accept them and won’t use them at all.

The pair plus a third dog named Ruby have acted as therapy dogs for their human AJ, a veteran with PTSD.