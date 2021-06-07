Pet Duck Born With Deformed Leg Gets an Amazing Safety Orange 3D Printed Replacement Prosthetic Leg

In a heartwarming clip from the NatGeo Wild series The Wizard of Paws, an adorable duck named Waddles, who lives with guitarist Ben Weinman of Suicidal Tendencies, received a badass safety orange 3D printed replacement prosthetic for his missing left leg.

Waddles was born with a deformed leg and had trouble keeping up with the rest of the flock. Seeing that Waddles needed help, Weinman adopted the disabled duck and turned to Derrick Campana, a Certified Pet Prostheticist at Bionic Pets. Campana happily fitted Waddles with his new leg and footage captured the first time Waddles walked on two feet.