Disabled Pig Completely Captures Her Rescuer’s Heart

GeoBeats Animals visited Arthur’s Acres in Parksville, New York to meet a wonderfully affectionate disabled pig named Little Lilly Jelly Roll who completely captured founder Todd Friedman‘s heart.

She is just a ridiculously adorable pig with an amazing personality that really captures your heart the minute you see her.

Lilly arrived at Arthur’s Acres after it was discovered she had a shortened leg, which made it difficult for her thrive.

We were called by woman who bought a pregnant pig the pig had babies and Lily was born with a birth defect in her leg. She was not keeping up with the other piglets and so we were contacted to help. We have special needs animals and access to health care that can help an animal like Lily.

Friedman worked with Derrick Campana of Bionic Pets to fit Lilly with a prosthetic that would help her get around and help her lose a little weight.

Unfortunately when we got her she was doubled the weight that she should have been we had to really take a serious look at her diet because an animal that doesn’t have strong four limbs really needs to stay as trim as absolutely possible By three legs doing the work of four legs you need to keep as much pressure off those limbs as possible …five and a half hours every two weeks each way to get a new prosthetic because she’s growing so fast.

The most important thing, however, is that Lilly is happy in her forever home.

She was a ray of sunshine. The minute she stepped foot on Arthur’s Acres property she realized that she was home.