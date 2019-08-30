Laughing Squid

A Cereal Bowl With a Red Tuba Speaker That Amplifies the ‘Snap, Crackle and Pop’ Sound of Rice Krispies

Snap Crackle Pop Bowl

Dominic Wilcox (previously), a prolific artist and founder of the wonderful children’s non-profit Little Inventors, fabricated a really fun yellow cereal bowl with an attached red tuba speaker that amplifies the iconic “Snap, Crackle and Pop” sound of Rice Krispies cereal at varying levels. Wilcox created this bowl in response to a challenge posed by Kellogg’s to make breakfast more interesting.

The sound of Rice Krispies popping is a well-known sound for many breakfast eaters, particularly from their childhood. Instead of hearing a quiet snap crackle and pop why not increase the sound? This technological cereal bowl amplifies the sound of Rice Krispies using a microphone and volume control. Simply fill the bowl with Rice Krispies, pour in the milk, with on the bowl and increase the volume of the pops by turning the dial.

Snap, Crackle and Pop amplification cereal bowl

Snap Crackle Pop Bowl Sketch

Snap Crackle Pop Bowl Volume Control

