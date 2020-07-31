A Meta Parody of the Song ‘Alexander Hamilton’ With ‘Alfred Matthew Yankovic’ as the Title Character

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

We previously wrote about “Weird Al” Yankovic creating an incredible Polka version of the Hamilton soundtrack. A few days after that debut, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and “Weird Al” appeared together on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and lip-synched the polka version. Pretty soon, the whole touring cast was lip-syncing the “Hamilton Polka”.

With that “Weird Al” became part of the extended Hamilton history. The “Weird Al”phabet put together a rather meta way to celebrate with a parody of the song “Alexander Hamilton” entitled “Alfred Matthew Yankovic”.