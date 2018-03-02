Laughing Squid

Weird Al Yankovic Does a Fabulous Polka Style Medley of Songs From the ‘Hamilton’ Soundtrack

Hamilton Polka

Weird Al Yankovic is widely known for his good-natured habit remixing songs with new lyrics to make them funny, however when it came to Hamilton, Yankovic played it kind of straight. He kept the lyrics intact, but added his own unique spin with a fabulous polka beat to a medley of songs from the show’s soundtrack, thus creating the “Hamilton Polka“.

Listen to ‘The Hamilton Polka’, a remixed medley of ‘Hamilton’ hits, featuring Weird Al’s twist on songs like ‘My Shot,’ ‘Wait For It,’ ‘The Schuyler Sisters,’ and more.

The show’s originator Lin-Manuel Miranda and Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon shared their initial reactions to Weird Al’s remix. Luckily for Al, they were both smiling.

Lin-Manuel and Jimmy each recorded themselves listening and reacting to Weird Al’s “Hamilton Polka” for the first time.

