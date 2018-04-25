Laughing Squid

The Touring Casts of ‘Hamilton’ Perform a Fun Lip Synch Dance Routine to Weird Al’s ‘Hamilton Polka’

by at on

Hamilton Cast Polka

In March 2018, we wrote about “The Hamilton Polka” by Weird Al Yankovic, where he added fabulous polka beat to a medley of songs from the hit show Hamilton along with the positive reaction of show originator Lin Manuel Miranda. All of the touring casts of the show took their appreciation for the medley even further, performing a really fun coordinated lip synching dance routine to Weird Al’s unique cover of the songs they sing every night.

When you see “Weird Al” Yankovic and Lin-Manuel Miranda, thank them for the remix. Every cast of Hamilton jams out to The Hamilton Polka.

